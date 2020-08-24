Producer Pick: Digitally Detox & Get Paid $1,000

When was the last time you willingly went 48-hours without any technology? This is your chance, and you might get paid for doing it!

SatelliteInternet wants to pay someone $1,000 to take a digital detox for 2 nights in an RV at a national park of your choice. There are plenty of opportunities in our state – including Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore here in Northern Michigan. Then, you will talk about the experience using a wireless hotspot connection on the third night.

You can’t use a cell phone, internet, laptop, TV, or any other technology for the first two nights. Only one person will be chosen.

Even if you don’t qualify for this opportunity, it’s always a good idea to take a tech break every once in a while.

For more information about this Digital Detox Challenge, click here.