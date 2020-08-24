Pres. Trump Plans to Veto House’s $25(B) USPS Funding Bill

In continuing coverage of the controversy surrounding the United States Postal Service, the House of Representatives passed legislation that will provide billions of dollars to USPS.

Democrats say this is needed to protect the November election because there’s expected to be a huge increase of mail in ballots due to the pandemic.

The bill includes $25 billion dollars in funding for the USPS and a reversal on recent postal service changes.

On Friday, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy told the Senate that recent delays will not affect mail in voting. But he said he will not restore mailboxes and sorting machines that have been removed.

“The postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” Dejoy said.

President Trump says he plans to veto the bill if it reaches his desk.