Pence to Campaign for Pres. Trump at AvFlight Traverse City

Vice President Mike Pence is headed to Traverse City on Friday.

His first stop is Duluth, Minnesota for a Workers for Trump Event at 12:30 p.m. Then he is headed to Michigan to campaign for President Trump.

Pence will be visiting AvFlight Traverse City, a fuel supplier, for a Make America Great Again event on August 28.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 4:30.

