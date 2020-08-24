Mt. Pleasant Art Reach Congratulates 2020 Art Walk Central Winners

Art Reach welcomed hundreds of visitors to downtown Mount Pleasant for its 2020 art walk central.

Art Walk Central is an annual art competition in Mount Pleasant where local artists can showcase their work.

More than $10,000 in prize money is awarded to artists.

This year, the People’s Choice Award was given to Julie Tyslicky from Coleman.

She says her piece titled The Grandfathers is special to her because the faces in them are people who have shaped her life.

“I didn’t think that it was because I don’t really have anything shocker or propaganda. I really like respectful pieces; I like to do things that are calming and make people feel good when they look at them,” says Tyslicky.

Julie says she’s hopes to enter The Grandfathers piece into more competitions or sell them. Then, it’s on to her next piece.

Other winners are:

Lauren Blake (Big Rapids, Michigan) – Churchill Purchase Prize, Mid Michigan College Foundation

Isabella Waite (Morley, Michigan) – People’s Choice Youth award

Hilary Kohtz (Mt. Pleasant, Michigan) – Jurors Choice Youth 1 st

Isabella Waite (Morley, Michigan) – Jurors Choice Youth 2 nd

Michael Volker (North Muskegon, Michigan) – Jurors Choice Adult 1 st

Emily Gunning (Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Mt. Pleasant, Michigan) – Jurors Choice Adult 2nd