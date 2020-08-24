Mecosta Co. Deputies Identify Boater in Muskegon River Accident

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says they found the body of Daniel Cyranoski from Cedar Springs Sunday morning in the Muskegon River.

They reported that he took off from a sandbar at a high speed when the front of his speedboat lifted in the air and flipped vertically.

The sheriff’s office searched Saturday afternoon and continued Sunday morning.

They found Cyranoski’s body in about 10 feet of water about 25 yards from the wreckage of the speedboat.