Mason County Woman Starts School Supply Drive

A Mason County woman started a back to school supply drive for area teachers and students last week—and has already seen an overwhelming response from donors.

Kala Stakenas from Free Soil saw parents and teachers posting on Facebook asking for supplies for the school year.

She started a Facebook group on August 19 dedicated to helping families and teachers get school supplies for the upcoming year.

In a little under a week, she’s received $1,000 in monetary donations as well as other school supplies like pencils, coloring supplies, and loose leaf paper.

Stakenas has been able to help 20 to 30 students in the area so far.

I feel very blessed to live in this community,” said Stakenas. “I think a lot of people, especially Mason County area, they see the need, they know the need, they understand the need and they are always generous, especially for their kiddos and teachers.”

To donate online, join the Mason County School Supply Drive Facebook group, or drop off donations at Ludington Hobbies in downtown Ludington.