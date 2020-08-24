Manistee Catholic Central Receives Homemade Mask Donation for Students

Manistee Catholic Central received a big mask donation for students to wear while in school

Manistee residents Debbie Markowski and Makenzie Wittlief reached out and asked if the K-12 school needed masks for students.

Together, they made over 400 masks in different sizes for the students.

Each student will receive two reusable masks in the school colors red, white, or blue.

Manistee Catholic Central said they are grateful for this donation, especially for those students who may not have a mask for school.

“Going along with our school spirit, we’re happier when we give,” said Manistee Catholic Central Principal Jeremie Solak. “Somebody just saw a need and kind of went out and fulfilled it. It’s just nice to know that there are people who care.”

Students and parents will be able to pick up their masks at the school’s upcoming orientation or on their first day of school on Sept. 8.