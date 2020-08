Leland Twp. Fire and Rescue Responds to Fire at Assisted Living Facility

On Sunday night, Leland Township Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at an assisted living facility called Effie’s Place.

They say one of the resident’s bathrooms caught fire.

They contained the fire and evacuated the residents.

Leland Township Fire and Rescue say the quick actions of the first members on scene played a huge part in saving the building and the people inside.