Leelanau Christian Neighbors in Need of Diaper Donations for Baby Pantry

The Leelanau Christian Neighbors are in need of diaper donations.

The organization’s baby pantry usually gets a boost of diapers during their annual diaper drive, but this year that was not possible.

Now they are running low and still are trying to meet the diaper demand for the families they serve.

They say that donated diapers would allow them to buy other needed items.

“If I am able to get diapers donated by the neighborhood or Leelanau County, I’m able to perhaps spend that money on other areas. Perhaps boots in the wintertime or pajamas for the children,” said Jeannie Coulter, Baby Pantry Manager.

Leelanau Christian Neighbors will accept donations every Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.