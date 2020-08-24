Detroit Funeral Home Discovers Woman Breathing After Pronounced Dead by Paramedics

A woman believed to have died downstate was found breathing once her body got to a funeral home.

Southfield Paramedics responded to a home Sunday morning for an unresponsive woman.

The fire chief said the woman was not breathing when they arrived.

They tried to revive her but declared the woman’s death about 30 minutes later.

Then, just a few hours later staff at the James H. Cole Funeral Home realized the woman was in fact still breathing.

It’s not clear what led up to the initial call that the woman was unresponsive.