CMU to Fine, Suspend Students Who Host or Attend Large Social Gatherings

The Central Michigan District Health Department has identified 54 new COVID-19 cases since starting classes last week. They believe the high number is related to large social gatherings around campus.

Journalism major Gordon Meier took this video of huge crowds of students at a party at Deerfield Village Apartments near CMU on Thursday.

Deerfield Apartments, Mount Pleasant Michigan 08/20/2020 11:30pm pic.twitter.com/sskrFMEMiw — Gordon Meier (@gordon_meier) August 21, 2020

“Even two weeks ago there were gatherings of the same size, but police were kind of just dispersing it, not giving out tickets,” says Meier.

Now, Central Michigan University is cracking down after the health department reported a 350-ercent increase in the number of COVID-19 in a week.

In a statement by President Davies, he says:

“Over the past seven days, 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in our campus community and are primarily linked to individuals living in one of three off-campus houses. We were prepared for an increase in cases and were able to quickly identify and instruct the individuals to quarantine. We are working closely with the Central Michigan District Health Department for contract tracing, a vital step in preventing further spread of the virus. We must all take steps to protect ourselves and others: Avoid large gatherings, wash our hands often, wear masks and practice social distance.”

That includes:

Directing all Greek organizations to suspend all in-person activities.

Working with landlords and apartment complex managers to enforce limits on gatherings.

Fining, and even suspending, individuals who host and attend large gatherings moving forward through our Office of Student Conduct.

Partnering with a private company, Helix, to begin on-campus testing within the next week for individuals who have been identified as symptomatic or close contacts. Student-athletes also will be tested as required by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. We will share additional details about this testing soon.

On Friday, the student affairs office said students who attend large parties and ignore coronavirus safety guidelines will be fined immediately or even suspended.

Meier says he was surprised the statement from CMU didn’t come sooner:

“I’ve seen it a few times and each time that I would see this large gathering it was just anxiety invoking and kind of shocked.”

Now, he’s just hoping student’s follow the rules so that they can continue learning on campus.

“There’s students that pay thousands of dollars to come here and get an education and we’re coming here just to get shut down again,” says Meier.

The health department says their investigation shows that many of the individuals who tested positive live with roommates, attended large gatherings and came in contact with multiple other people.