Char-Em United Way Seeks School Supply Donations

For the past couple weeks, Char-Em United Way has been collecting school supply donations for their Stuff the Bus campaign.

Their goal is to ensure that every student has the supplies they need to succeed.

They partnered with local businesses to set up drop-off sites.

They estimate they’ve received only one third of the donations compared to previous years.

United Way says that even though the campaign has ended, their job is not done.

“People are always welcome to give us donations throughout the year and we can use it to support our community. We continue to do this work, we continue to ask for support in the community and continue to ask people to exercise empathy during this time,” said Rebeca Otto, Interim Executive Director.

United Way stresses that even if students are going back to school virtually, it doesn’t mean they don’t need school supplies.