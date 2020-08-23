Multiple People Injured, Two Airlifted in Marion Mud Bog Rollover

Several people were sent to the hospital Saturday night after a dangerous rollover crash at a mud bog in Marion.

“The ride, we were riding on was pretty much a pontoon on wheels,” says Jacob Shooltz from Lake City.

Minutes before the crash, Shooltz took this video of him and several others riding on a modified truck made out of a pontoon boat.

“Everyone was just going about their day having fun and everything. And we had stopped and picked up more people.”

Shooltz says the vehicle took a sharp left turn, that’s when it flipped and rolled with everyone inside:

“I was sitting on the passenger side and I was starting to feel it lean back and then it kind of just all went from there.”

The Michigan State Police, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and DNR officers all responded.

Multiple people were injured, two of the most seriously injured were airlifted from the scene at 15 Mile in Marion.

Shooltz says, “There was a little boy who was injured so we took him back to his campsite and tried to help everyone, it was just very crazy.”

State police are now investigating the accident and say they believe alcohol was a factor.

Shooltz says he’s lucky to come out with just a few scrapes and bruises:

“I was sitting in the back, I think I was pinned a little bit and had time to crawl out,” says Shooltz.

“God was watching over us.”