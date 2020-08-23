Michigan Reports 768 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

Health officials say 768 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Michigan.

This comes on the heels of Saturday seeing more than 950 new COVID-19 cases.

The state says single-day numbers will likely be higher for a few days following Friday’s glitch.

There was an error with data entry and that night, less than 400 cases were reported.

With Sunday’s confirmed cases, Michigan’s total is now 96,792.

The death toll stands at 6,393 after four additional deaths.

As of Friday, 72,580 state residents are listed as recovered.