Mecosta County Dive Team Recovers Body After Muskegon River Boating Accident

The dive team for the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office spent Sunday morning trying to recover the body of a missing boater.

Saturday night around 6:30, the deputies were called to a boating accident on the Muskegon River in Big Rapids.

Reports say that a 34-year old man from Cedar Springs took off from the sandbar at a high speed.

That is when the front of the boat lifted in the air and flipped vertically.

The sheriff’s office wasn’t able to locate the boater on Saturday night, but they resumed the search Sunday morning and say they found the body around eight o’clock.

Sgt. Mike Mohr with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says, “We have the family on scene now, we’ve recovered the body out of the water, right now we’re waiting on medical examiners doing their investigation as well and then the body will have an autopsy done at this point.”

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies including Mecosta Township Fire/Rescue, Mecosta County EMS, Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Big Rapids Department of Public Safety – Fire Division, Big Rapids Township Fire, Mecosta County Hovercraft Team, Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, and the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office Posse.