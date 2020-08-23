Local and National Agencies Create Informational Video for Midland Flood Victims

NorthernMichigan211, FEMA and SBA recently made a video to go over information to help those impacted by the May 19 flood.

Midland County Residents and business owners are eligible for more than $40 million in FEMA assistance funds.

That includes $6 million in low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

FEMA is teaming up with the SBA to get the word out and you can dial 2-1-1 if you have questions.

The loan application deadline is September 8.

For information on disaster case managers, go to www.9and10news.com/2020/08/02/disaster-case-managers-available-for-mid-michigan-flooding-victims/.