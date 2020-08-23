Local and National Agencies Create Informational Video for Midland Flood Victims
NorthernMichigan211, FEMA and SBA recently made a video to go over information to help those impacted by the May 19 flood.
Midland County Residents and business owners are eligible for more than $40 million in FEMA assistance funds.
That includes $6 million in low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.
FEMA is teaming up with the SBA to get the word out and you can dial 2-1-1 if you have questions.
The loan application deadline is September 8.
For information on disaster case managers, go to www.9and10news.com/2020/08/02/disaster-case-managers-available-for-mid-michigan-flooding-victims/.