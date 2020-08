John Deere Tractor Stolen from Lappan’s of Gaylord



The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a stolen tractor in Gaylord

They say it happened back on June 14 around 10:30 p.m.

A 2019 John Deere 4036R tractor with a cab and an attached snowblower was taken from the Lappan’s dealership.

Deputies say the video embedded in this post is of the suspect’s truck and trailer.

If you know anything, call the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 731-7288.