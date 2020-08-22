Michigan Reports 953 New COVID-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

On Saturday, Michigan saw its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.

The state says 953 new single-day cases were confirmed.

On Friday, the seven-day rolling average was at 562.

The state’s total confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 96,024.

With 11 additional lives lost – eight of which were identified during a vital record review – 6,389 Michigan deaths are attributed to the virus.

72,580 state residents are reported as recovered as of Aug. 21,

This is up 4,802 from last week.