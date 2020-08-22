Fisherman Has Close Call With S.S. Badger
Mason County deputies are reminding anglers to be careful while in Pere Marquette Lake.
Friday night, the sheriff’s office says the S.S. Badger had a close call with a fisherman who would not get out of its way.
They say he said he had a fish on the line and was “caught in the moment.”
The department says the ferry cannot stop or change course for boaters.
They instead must clear a path for it.
The S.S Badger comes into Pere Marquette Lake every night around 7.
Boaters can either set a reminder or could listen for the ferry’s horn it sounds before it enters the lake.