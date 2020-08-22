Ann Arbor Couple Donates More Than 400 Masks to Benzie Bus

A couple from Ann Arbor donated more than 400 handmade masks to Benzie Bus this week.

Benzie Bus has been collecting masks from people since the beginning of the pandemic and donating them to local organizations.

So far, they’ve collected more than 2,000 handmade masks and donated 25-percent of those to the Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital in Frankfort.

Benzie Bus Mobility Manager Jessica Carland says the donation was a blessing as their supply has gone down:

“I think have just gotten burned out from making hundreds of masks. And with school starting up this was just the perfect timing that the mask donation included both children and adult masks.”

Carland says Benzie Bus recently donated masks to local school districts for teachers and students when they go back to school.

They are still collecting masks. If you would like to donate or need a mask, contact Carland at jessica@benziebus.com or call 231-325-3000.