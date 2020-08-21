Zingerman’s Deli Reuben Tour Coming to Cheboygan

If you love sandwiches, specifically Reuben sandwiches, you’ll have a new option in northern Michigan.

Zingerman’s is taking their Reuben sandwich and other favorites on tour and their next stop is in Cheboygan.

Cheboygan Brewing Company is their host.

Customers can pre-order the sandwich of their choice by August 25 and then pick-up on the day of the tour stop on August 29.

Cheboygan Brewing Company says they are excited to be partnering up for this event.

“We’ve been super excited, once we found out that they were taking to the road we tried to get on board,” said Bryan Groff, business manager. “It’ll be between 3 and 6 o’clock, you can schedule your pickup time and there’ll be drive-in with contactless ordering; so you drive up to their catering bus and they’ll hand you your sandwich. After that you can come into our taproom and enjoy your sandwiches.”

If you’re looking to order a sandwich, click here.