Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop Opens New Location

The Traverse City Women’s Resource Center Thrift Store opened a brand new location this week.

The store opened for soft opening on Wednesday for friends and family.

The Women’s Resource Center Thrift Shop has outgrown their first location in both donations and space for parking. This new location has been a project for five years in the making.

The new location offers all the same products as their original shop except for furniture.

“We’re getting close to being self sufficient as an agency,” said Assistant Manager Eileen Bruman. “With two incomes now, it can’t help but help us help those in need so we’re real excited about it.”

The new store is located on 1331 S. Airport Rd. in Traverse City. The hours of operation are the same as their original location: Monday through Saturday 10 am to 6 pm. Their hours for drop off donations are 10 am to 4pm or until their bins are full.