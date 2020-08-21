US Postmaster General Testifies Before Senate Committee Amid Nationwide Mail Concerns

The newly appointed postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, testified before a Senate committee this morning.

He told senators he is not slowing down the mail service in an effort to sway the election.

Leaders around the country pressed him as delivery has slowed just months before millions are expected to vote by mail in the November election.

DeJoy says he’s been making structural changes to make USPS more efficient.

“I view it as my personal obligation,” he told lawmakers on Friday morning. “[USPS is] fully capable of and committed to getting the nation’s election mail securely in on time. This sacred duty is my #1 priority between now and election day.”

He said mail traffic is down and decreased further at the onset of the pandemic. Further, USPS has seen late deliveries on upwards of 12% of their total shipments.

He said the USPS is losing millions every year and wants congress to help him make high level changes in order to tighten up its business structure.

DeJoy has been in his position for a few months, and in that time, mail sorters have been eliminated and some postal boxes have been removed and some postal workers are reporting that overtime has been eliminated, too.

“Since my arrival, we’ve removed 700 post collection boxes, of which I had no idea that that was a process,” said DeJoy, who went on to say that data analysis regularly advises the service about which boxes to eliminate.

These changes will be suspended until after November 3, Election Day.

Michigan senator Gary Peters says he’s personally received thousands of complaints about the mail in the state which has affected the shipment of medicine for families, particularly seniors and veterans.

“We’re seeing slowdowns today that are impacting people’s lives today, when it comes to getting medicines and paychecks,” said Sen. Peters.

DeJoy denied slowing down the service for political reasons and denied getting any directives to do so from the White House, President Trump or his campaign. DeJoy was previously a businessman who was known to fundraise for the Republican Party.

“To say this is done to affect the election is an outrageous claim…I’d like to emphasize that there have been no changes in any policies with regard to election mail for the 2020 election,” DeJoy said.

Senator Peters and other leaders asked the postmaster if changes to the post office are politically motivated.

“I have never spoken to the president about the postal service,” said Dejoy. “We will deploy process and procedures that advance election mail in some cases ahead of first class mail.”

Other senators say the complaints about the mail service are not substantiated, with some Republicans commenting that the drama around the post office has been drummed up by the Democrats.

Peters and other leaders are calling for transparency.

“We have not been able to get the kind of transparency the openness around the postal service that we would expect,” said Peters.

DeJoy told lawmakers he would request internal USPS data and meeting minutes in an effort to demonstrate greater transparency and reasoning for some of the changes he is implementing.

The investigation into the postal service is ongoing.