A Flint man was arrested after state police found hydrocodone pills in his car.

Troopers pulled Timothy McGarvey over on I-75 in Roscommon County back on August 2 for speeding.

They say McGarvey was acting suspicious while they spoke with him.

Troopers searched the car and found the pills in the center console.

McGarvey is charged with having analogues.

He’ll be back in court September 2.