Traverse City Wineries and Cideries Get Ready for their Fall 2020 Events

Many wineries and cideries around the state – have adjusted their tasting rooms to allow visitors to try selected wines and ciders while being socially distant. With fall being one of the most popular times for these delicious drinks, Traverse City area restaurants, breweries and vineyards are getting ready for their big season. Melissa Smith met up with Julian Manning, from Traverse City Tourism, on how these types of business have adapted to the pandemic, and up and coming winery and cidery events for Fall 2020.

“Wineries and cideries typically host their events outside, which is perfect for social distancing,” says Manning. “You can breathe in the beautiful colors from the changing of the leaves and taste some great flavors of locally made wines and ciders”.

Left Foot Charley is offering their Gold Medal Tasting series. During this event, you can enjoy some of the most celebrated wines in their cozy Barrel Room. Click here for more of their events.

Black Star Farms offers wonderful events that include getaways and dining packages. On October 23, you will be able to enjoy their creative farmstead cuisine with wine pairings during their Arcturos Dining Series. Check out their calendar here for more information.

For more Traverse City area wineries and cideries hosting Fall 2020 events – watch the video above.