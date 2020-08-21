Traverse City DDA Discusses Front Street Future

The Traverse City DDA met Friday morning to take a look at the two block closure of Front Street over the summer.

Two blocks were closed to traffic and made pedestrian friendly in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barricades and signage start coming down on September 14th, but the DDA wanted to talk this morning about what worked and what didn’t.

They say the feedback from businesses was mostly positive.

The owner of Horizon Books agrees.

“I think it made it a good destination, I think it makes it cosmopolitan in a way, it’s being done across the country and really I thought one of the concerns was going to be the traffic and that has been smooth, remarkably smooth,” said Horizon Owner Amy Reynolds.

The temporary two-way configuration of State Street is also something the DDA says they want to look at, and may consider making it permanent.