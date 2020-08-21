Senator Peters Questions Postmaster General at Senate Hearing

The U.S. Postal Service says it is not intentionally slowing down delivery times in an effort to sway the election.

Newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday morning.

It comes after delivery has slowed down just months before millions are expected to vote by mail in the November election.

DeJoy says he’s been making structural changes to make USPS more efficient.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters says he’s personally received thousands of complaints about the mail in the state.

Friday morning he told the postmaster that Michigan postal workers are reporting an inability to get overtime despite a surge in mail.

Postmaster General DeJoy said production has been behind but he’s never eliminated overtime.

He also clarified that some mail sorting machines have been eliminated to make room to sort packages, an area that’s seeing increased traffic.

He said he’s committed to supporting a safe election and quick deliveries of mail-in ballots.

“Prior to implementing the changes that you put forth in the postal system, did you discuss those changes, or their potential impact, on the November election with the president or anyone at the White House?” Sen. Peters asked DeJoy.

“I have never spoken to the president about the Postal Service,” replied Postmaster General DeJoy. “Postal Service will deliver every ballot, and process every ballot, in time that it receives.”

The post master says operational changes will be suspended until after the election.