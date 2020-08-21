Miner’s North Helps Grooms-To-Be Shop for that Engagement Perfect Ring

One of the real gems on Traverse City’s Front Street is Miner’s Noth Jewelry. This family-owned business is working to provide the ultimate experience to everyone who walks through their doors. Currently, they are seeing an influx of engagement ring purchases, which has created a boost in their summer sales.

Their hottest ‘cut’ right now is the Lakeshore Diamond brand, but they also offer a lot more options to fit what you need.

“We try our best to have engagement ring options for every style, every price, and we have a huge selection,” says store manager, Jeff Guntzviller.

Miner’s North also carries a collection of Shinola watches, which are perfect to give during any occasion.

For more information about Miner’s Nort Jewelry, click here.