Michigan Officials Report 374 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 374 new cases of the coronavirus and 10 additional COVID-19 deaths, but say Friday’s number of new cases is less than expected because of an issue with the reporting of electronic lab results.

According to the state’s website, “A large number of received lab messages were improperly formatted and temporarily blocked some valid results from being processed and entered into the reporting system. This issue is currently being fixed. As the valid results enter the system over the next day or two, there will likely be higher than expected numbers of daily case counts. This lab result backlog should not affect the 7-day rolling average or the cases by date of onset in the dashboard data.”

Michigan now has 95,071 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 6,378 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 94,697 confirmed cases with 6,368 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of August 14, 67,778 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

The Michigan Court of Appeals says Governor Gretchen Whitmer was within her authority when she continued the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency without legislative approval.

In a 2-1 decision Friday, the court ruled in Whitmer’s favor after Republican legislative leadership challenged Whitmer’s use of executive emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican leadership argued Whitmer’s decision to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency past April 30 was unconstitutional.

As schools are either beginning their school year or getting ready to, the state is reporting 14 outbreaks across the state in K-12 schools and colleges.

The state has not released exactly which schools are dealing with outbreaks, but none so far are in northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula.

The state qualifies an outbreak as two or more cases linked to a single place or event.

The state plans to make outbreak data public on the state’s coronavirus website in the near future.

The free mask initiative Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced is now giving the masks out to the select groups.

Last week Governor Whitmer said four million masks will be available to low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters.

The masks have already been sent to local health and human services offices, community action agencies, testing sites and low-income schools.

They are now ready for pick-up.

FEMA has approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request to give an extra $300 week to unemployed workers.

The extra money will go to the more than 910,000 Michiganders unemployed.

These benefits will be retroactive to August 1, but it’s not clear how long the extra funding will last.

The hundreds of thousands of people unemployed in Michigan do not need to do anything extra to get the added money.

For the latest coronavirus news, possible exposure sites and additional resources, click here.