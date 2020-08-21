Michigan Court of Appeals Rules in Whitmer’s Favor in Emergency Powers Challenge

The Michigan Court of Appeals says Governor Gretchen Whitmer was within her authority when she continued the state’s COVID-19 state of emergency without legislative approval.

In a 2-1 decision Friday, the court ruled in Whitmer’s favor after Republican legislative leadership challenged Whitmer’s use of executive emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican leadership argued Whitmer’s decision to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency past April 30 was unconstitutional.

However, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled: “Proceeding on the assumption that the Legislature had standing to file suit, we hold that the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency, her extensions of the state of emergency, and her issuance of related EOs clearly fell within the scope of the Governor’s authority under the EPGA. We further hold that the EPGA does not violate the Separation of Powers Clause. We therefore decline to address whether the Governor was additionally authorized to take those same measures under the EMA and whether the Governor violated the EMA—those matters are moot. Finally, we hold that there is no basis to reverse the order of the Court of Claims denying the motion to intervene.”

After the ruling on Friday, Governor Whitmer released a statement: “Today the Court of Appeals handed the governor a complete and decisive win in her efforts to protect the people of Michigan from this once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic. This decision recognizes that the Governor’s actions to save lives are lawful and her orders remain in place. As the Court concluded: “[T]he Governor’s declaration of a statement of emergency, her extensions of the state of emergency, and her issuance of related EOs clearly fell within the scope of the Governor’s authority under the EPGA.” (p. 21). She will continue to do what she’s always done: take deliberate, measured actions to protect Michiganders from this unprecedented threat. This lawsuit is a dangerous and costly attempt to take away the governor’s power to respond to the COVID-19 emergency and save lives. We owe it to our frontline heroes who have been putting their lives on the line to pull together as a state and work as one team to stop the spread of this virus.”

You can read the court’s full ruling here: COA Ruling