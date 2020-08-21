Man Arrested After Detectives Find Psychedelic Drug Labs in Alpena County

Undercover detectives say a Hubbard Lake man was arrested after they found multiple psychedelic drug labs in Alpena County.

Back in July Huron Undercover Narcotics Team detectives were looking into Scott Henning after finding out he was getting drugs through the mail.

After searching his home, they found a DMT lab and a psilocybin manufacturing lab.

Psilocybin is a drug found in shrooms.

DMT is a chemical used in acid.

Henning is charged with 13 drug-related charges.