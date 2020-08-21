Judge: President Trump’s Tax Returns Allowed to Be Released

There is a good chance President Trump will now have to hand over his tax returns.

Thursday, a federal judge approved a motion for the Manhattan District Attorney to get a hold of the documents.

It has to do with an investigation into hush money payments made to women.

The president’s lawyers appealed the decision immediately after the decision was handed down.

President Trump held a campaign event Thursday in Pennsylvania which is just miles from where presidential nominee Joe Biden was born.

The president’s goal was to offset any hometown advantage Biden might have.