Judge Denies Preliminary Injunction in Lawsuit over Mandatory Coronavirus Testing for Farm Workers

A judge ruled in favor of the state in a lawsuit over the testing mandate for certain farm workers in Michigan.

The ruling denied a motion for a preliminary injunction in the case.

That means the judge refused to end the testing mandate immediately, while the lawsuit makes its way through the courts.

Farm workers sued the governor over the emergency order.

They say it unfairly singles out Hispanic workers.

It requires employers of migrant or seasonal workers with more than 20 employees on site to test all workers

First, there’s a baseline test, then one before any in-person work.

It also applies to any workers with symptoms of or exposure to the virus.

But the judge disagreed saying it is not discriminatory.

Some northern Michigan farms are part of this class action lawsuit.

Mandatory testing is set to begin Monday.