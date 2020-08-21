Healthy Living: Music Therapy for Anxiety, Depression

There’s no easy fix to depression or anxiety.

In fact, one-third of Americans are showing signs of clinical anxiety and depression.

But some people are giving music therapy a whirl. Today’s Healthy Living follows a music therapist who has made it her mission to transform people with the power of music.

Music Therapist Ashley Marie Lewis says music therapy is not meant to replace medication, but to enhance it.

And although listening to music at home can be very therapeutic, and it does trigger the release of dopamine and serotonin to lift our spirits, it’s not the same as experiencing music therapy with a certified therapist.