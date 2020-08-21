Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Supports Grand Traverse Industries through Urgent Needs Fund

There is no better time than the present to help those in your community. Oftentimes it can be tricky to find the right organization to donate your time and/or money to. The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation is a nonprofit helping people donate and support other nonprofits across Northern Michigan.

One of the nonprofits they recently helped was Grand Traverse Industries. This organization offers employment and training for people with disabilities across northwestern Michigan.

With all that’s going on in the world, they were in need of some additional transportation to get their clients from point A to point B. They were given the funds needed to purchase a new van. Steve Perdue, the president and CEO of Grand Traverse Industries says, “We purchased it immediately and it has helped us with the main objective which was it helps us get more people in.”

