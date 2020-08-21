Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation: Nonprofit that Helps other Local Nonprofits

There are so many great ways to get involved in your community whether that be volunteering your time or generously donating to nonprofits who help others. The Grand Traverse Regional

Community Foundation (GTRCF ) is a nonprofit helping other local nonprofits.

Steve Wade, the vice president of Gift Planning explains, “ The Community Foundation exists to help create healthy thriving resilient communities for everybody. We partner with donors who make gifts to us, we invest that money and then we turn around and give grants back to the community that is going to enhance lives across the five-county region.”

A good example of the work they do is tied to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, GTRCF created the “Urgent Needs Fund” with other philanthropic partners in the community. Wade says, “As organizations put money into that fund and then invited others to contribute. We didn’t know how well that was going to go. But what has happened is we have seen over $700,000 come in in contributions which has allowed us to be able to turn grants around back out into the community to the organizations who need it.”

If you would like more information on how you can support local nonprofits in need, click here.