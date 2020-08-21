‘Fresh’ Michigan Apparel for the Whole Family: Livnfresh

For over 25 years, Dave and Cari Samalik have built a successful family-owned business based on screen printing. What start out as a hobby, turned into a passion – and the Samalik’s used that passion to create their Livnfresh brand.

Located on Traverse City’s Front Street, their store features ‘fresh’ apparel for the whole family. From ‘Michigan Rocks’ sweatshirts to awesome stone accessories, their swag shows off their talents and love for the great outdoors.

As of now, Livnfresh has two Northern Michigan locations:

121 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684

147 W Main St, Gaylord, MI 49735

If you don’t live in the area, but still want the ‘Livnfresh’ swag – they also have an online store, and deals for free shipping.

For more information about Livnfresh, click here.