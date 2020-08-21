Former Chief Strategist Charged with Fraud in Alleged Border Wall Scheme

President Trump’s former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is now out of jail on a $5 million bond.

Thursday he was arrested in connection to an alleged fundraising scheme for the border wall.

According to the indictment, Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme in 2018 to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in an online crowdfunding campaign ultimately known as We Build The Wall.”

Prosecutors say Bannon told donors 100% of the money donated would go towards the wall along the U.S. Mexico border.

President Trump says he has no connection to the fundraiser.

“I think it’s a very sad thing for Mr. Bannon,” he said. “I know nothing about the project other than I didn’t like what I read about it, I didn’t like it. I said this is for government, this isn’t for private people. And it sounded to me like showboating.”

Bannon is also ordered to surrender all travel documents, including his passport. He also cannot use any private planes, boats or yachts.