Evart Students Return to School, Superintendent Say First Week Went Well

Student’s in Evart went back to school this week as one of the first districts in the area to resume face-to-face learning.

“There was a lot of excitement,” says Evart Elementary School Principal Ed Dickenson. “Kids were ready to see their friends and their teachers.”

Superintendent of Evart Public Schools, Shirley Howard, says they spent this summer developing a plan for students to come back to school safely.

“To be honest with you, I thought the first day would be totally confusing and chaotic and I have to tell you that it was so amazing to watch,” says Howard.

She says a district and building task force determined safety guidelines.

“When they get on the bus they get their temperatures… and our loop at the elementary, or here too, when cars bring children they get their temperatures before they even get out of the car,” says Howard.

This is Dickenson’s first year as Evart Elementary School Principal. He says the first week went well.

“We anticipated some things and I think we had a good, well thought out plan to get kids where they needed to go those first few moments of that beginning day.”

Evart Elementary is using a cohort system where the same students stay in the same classrooms the entire day. It’s a learning experience for educators, but they’re confident in the plan to keep kids safe.

Dickenson says, “My team has been fantastic about what will work, what we need to rethink and just find solutions every time we turn a corner.”

With Evart being one of the first districts going to back to school, Howard say she hope they can be a model for other districts going to back to school in the next few weeks.