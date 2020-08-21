Creative Initiative Showcases and Highlights Artists from the Grand Traverse Region

Encouraging creativity and arts in a community makes it a more vibrant, and exciting place to live. Plus, it’s also great for the economy. Currently, Traverse City is ranked fourth in the list of Top 10 Most Arts-Vibrant Medium Communities and belongs to one of the most well-developed creative industry and arts sectors in the region. That’s why community, organization, and business resource, Traverse Connect came up with an initiative to enhance the Grand Traverse Region’s creative economy.

Dubbed Creative Coast – it features and highlights creative professionals within the Grand Traverse region. This initiative is still in the ‘works’, but their first part of the project is available via podcast here.

The Creative Coast Podcast Series features a 12-part series that “explores the stories of creative entrepreneurs who have made Traverse City their home and who have brought with them exciting new ideas, interests, inspirations, and innovations”. Their first episode featured the founders of the children’s thespian organization, Parallel 45. They recently released Episode 8 highlighting artist, Katherine Corden who talks about her journey from a physical therapist to an artist.

In the Fall of 2020, they will be releasing their Creative Coast Guide. Right now, they are making a call out to creatives from the Grand Traverse Region to send in their stories to be featured on their up and coming website. “The Creative Coast website will highlight the impressive lifestyle and career opportunities in the area, specifically in the tech ecosystem, traded industries, and creative sectors, as well as the region’s cultural and artistic vibrancy. Did you return or move to the Grand Traverse Region in the past three years? Interested in sharing your business’ success story with other entrepreneurs?”

For more information about Creative Coast and how to support this initiative, click here.