Cheboygan Co. Gets $90M Investment in Renewable Energy

A northern Michigan county is getting a $90 million investment in renewable energy.

Cheboygan County was identified by Orion Renewable Energy group as a prime location for the company’s new solar facility.

The company leased more than 1,500 acres of private property.

They intend to hire locally.

Plus, the company will be paying more than $7 million in property taxes over the first 25 years.

“It’s a huge win for Cheboygan, it couldn’t get much bigger, and it’s the first of many,” said Sharen Lange, president of the Cheboygan Economic Development Group. “For Cheboygan County specifically, we’re really working hard inside to create an atmosphere that is primed for investment. We’re being cautious, but optimistic.”

They also say this is just the beginning, and many more projects in Cheboygan County are just around the corner.