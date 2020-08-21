Bigs Golf Event Silent Auction Moves Online

The coronavirus pandemic forced many nonprofits to change up how they fundraiser.

That includes Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Northern Michigan.

The Bigs’ 5th Annual Golf Event runs September 2-3.

Organizers say they have spread out the tee times and people that usual can attend.

Another major change is that this year’s silent auction is going virtual.

The nonprofit says this will help them because it was a shorter fundraising season.

“This will help us make us make up for that. This auction is an opportunity and you don’t have to be a part of the golf event, but you can still help kids by going online and taking a look at what’s out there,” said executive director, Cecilia Chesney.

The virtual silent auction opened on Thursday and will run until September 4.

For more information on the silent auction, click here.