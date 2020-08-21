Back to School on ‘The Four’: How Students Can Stay Physically Active

With many children sticking at home for the school year, some parents feel like they only have to push academics. With the schedule in their hands, it can be easy to forget that other important factor our children need to get the most out of their education. Physical activities like running, bike riding, playing basketball, or even hopping like a frog, can help students burn off extra energy.

In this edition of Back-To-School on ‘The Four’, we get a rundown on how to keep our kiddos active – from activity advocate and youth cycling organization, Norte.

“Kids learning to move and be physically active as part of ordinary life,” says executive director, Ty Schmidt, “and then inspiring their parents, teachers, principals, neighbors, community to do the same is, in our opinion, a powerful means to sustainable well-living and healthfulness”.

According to Schmidt, you need to make sure that physical activity is incorporated into their daily schedule. Just like if they were at school, do two subjects and then break for a 15-minute ‘recess’. Grab a bike, and take a cruise around the block a few times, or go for a walk around the outside of the home for a short scavenger hunt/science exploration.

“Independent, happy, confident, ready to learn young people are empowered to be guardians of their health, develop lifelong habits to move more and sit less, and be leaders in their neighborhood,” Schmidt explains.

Norte Programs

If you’re looking for little guidance on how to keep your kids active, Norte offers fun and community-based programs that encourages youth to get out and ‘ride’.

Right now, the Youth Mountain Bike Team Fall 2020 registration is open. Norte’s after school mountain bike program is for elementary, middle, and high school students. This program is held in the spring and fall.

The registration for the Bike Mas Project is now open as well. This after school adventure teaches bike safety for upper elementary and middle school students. Over 22 area schools now participate.

Explore Academy at Norte

Currently, Norte is offering an Explore Academy program that centers around physical activities for youth ages 13 – 18. “It is an opportunity for students to change the world, beginning with their neighborhood and community”.

Schmidt explains that “the curriculum focuses on getting out and exploring the community as much as we can. A key goal is to have fun. Observation, group dialogue, creative writing, drawing, photography, videography, interviews, and interactive lectures and discussions are woven together with class choices. Participants may also adopt an advocacy project that lives beyond the course. When they adopt a cause, Norte will be there to help”.

Students can graduate from this program with a myriad of skills including observational, community engagement, and the knowledge on how to use activities as a way to bring their communities together.

For more information about the Explore Academy, and other youth initiatives by Norte, click here.

Back to School on ‘The Four’ segments are sponsored by Mancelona Public Schools.