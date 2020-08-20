USPS Mail Sorting Machines Dismantled in Grand Rapids

U.S. Postal Service sorting machines have been dismantled outside of post offices in the Grand Rapids area.

There’s some debate about the images.

On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis Dejoy said he would wait to dismantle mail sorting machines until after the election.

Then a video showed more sorting machines being dismantled in West Michigan.

But some of those machines don’t sort mail or ballots, but larger items.

Michigan is one of several states that is part of lawsuit challenging the post office changes.