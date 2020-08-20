US Jobless Claims Jump Back Above 1 Million

The number of first-time unemployment claims has moved back above the 1 million mark amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Labor Department reports first-time claims rose to a seasonally adjusted 1.1 million claims last week.

It was 971,000 the week before that.

Economists hoped it would stay below that 1 million line, indicating the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.

Continued claims declined to 14.8 million, down from 15.5 million the week before.

The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak, despite recent gains as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded.