United Way of Northwest Michigan Host ‘Third is the Word’ Event September 10 – 18

Being able to help teachers in any way is critically right now. That’s why the United Way of Northwest Michigan is inviting people to donate school supplies for 3rd graders during their weekend- long – ‘Day of Caring‘ event. This portion of the fundraiser is called ‘Third is the Word‘, and focuses specifically on 3rd graders since that is the level identified as the year when students need to be literate.

“So it’s pretty well known that a lot of teachers spend a lot of their out of pocket money on school supplies for their classrooms,” explained Jessica Tibbs from United Way. “We wanted to help alleviate some of that. So we do have a list on our website of supplies that we’re seeking to help some of the third-grade teachers, and we picked third grade because it’s such an important milestone for children”.

From September 10-18, 2020, United Way will have a manned UPS truck to fill full of your donated supplies for third-grade teachers. The truck will be located in the parking lot of the Traverse City Chamber of Commerce at 202 E. Grandview Parkway, in Traverse City. The truck will be staffed from 8 am to 4:30 pm during the weekdays, Saturday 8 am to 5 pm, and closed on Sunday. Their big kick-off day is on September 10, and the truck will be open to receive your donations from 7 am to 7 pm.

Donations can also be mailed to the United Way of Northwest Michigan office, or you can access their Amazon Smile wishlist, here.

A full list of donatable items, and more information about the event can be found here.