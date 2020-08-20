Sleeping Bear Dunes Sees Record July Visitors Along with Trail and Parking Problems

Record breaking crowds have packed into the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, but it hasn’t come without complications.

The superintendent of the lakeshore says more than 590,000 people visited the park in July.

That’s well above the previous July record of 500,000 set last year.

The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has become an increasingly popular spot as people look for outdoor activities during the covid-19 pandemic.

“590,000 people all come in vehicles, which means they need a place to park, they need a place to put their trash and they need all the other things that visitors bring with them,” said Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker.

Lakeshore Superintendent Scott Tucker says they’re seeing more people park and hike where they shouldn’t.

“So visitors that come to a trail head might have 15-20 parking spots they’re parking on shoulders or on sensitive sand and plant areas. So you might find a place to park, now you hit the beach and you cut up into the dunes and create trails trampling on the grass which creates erosion as well,” said Tucker.

And that damage can be devastating to the dunes. Local businesses owners like DC Hayden say they’re happy people want to come discover the area, but want visitors to respect the dunes and the lakeshore.

“We love the splendor of this area, we love sharing it with everyone who comes by, we’re almost a guide for people, and they’ll stop in our shop for a map. What we have here at the national lakeshore is a really beautiful scene, we’ve got the Sleeping Bear Dunes, beautiful views and we just hope everyone is just enjoying them very safely,” said Hayden.

A message echoed by Tucker.

“Our big push here is the lakeshore is here for everyone, but we want to make sure it’s here next year and 50 years down the road and so be responding when you recreate,” said Tucker.