Secretary of State to Offer Appointments, Extended Hours for License and ID Renewals

If you need to renew your license, the Secretary of State is offering special appointments and extended hours get it done.

It’s for those with a driver license or state ID card that expires between January first of this year and September 30.

Many driver’s licenses and IDs can be renewed online or by mail.

To make an appointment, click here or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).