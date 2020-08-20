Northern Michigan Man Remembered as Hero for Saving Child in His Final Moments

A Northern Michigan family is mourning the loss of a Charlevoix man.

He drowned Monday in Lake Charlevoix after saving his girlfriend’s grandson.

“We’re numb,” said Denice Milazzo.

Denice and Jean Lauwers are leaning on each other in the loss of Joey Lauwers. He was Jean’s son and Denice’s boyfriend.

“He was a hero his whole life and he continued being it in death,” Denice said.

On Monday, Joey, Denice and her then 10-year-old grandson took her boat out on Lake Charlevoix to celebrate her grandson’s upcoming birthday.

“It was the most beautiful day, my grandson was having the time of his life,” Denice said. “On the way back, we ran out of gas.”

While waiting for her friend to arrive with some gas, Joey and her grandson jumped back into the water.

“My grandson immediately was being pulled away from the boat, so Joey let go of the boat and started swimming out to help him,” Denice said.

Joey managed to get to the boy but didn’t make it out himself.

“By the time I got out to them, Joey was down,” Denice said.

People nearby pulled the boy out of the water and called 911. Search crews later found Joey’s body in the water.

“My Joey did what he would do, that is the kind of person he was,” Jean said. “He wasn’t going to let something happen, he just wouldn’t.”

“I just thank god every day for what he did,” Denice said.

Denice lost a loved one to save another.

“You can’t describe it,” Denice said. “I love my grandkids.” “Joey knew that,” Jean said.

They are thankful to those who did all they could to help.

“We want to thank everyone for everything that they did,” Denice said. “I just can’t express my gratitude to everyone.”

They hope others can learn from their heartache.

“Be safe on the water, it takes just seconds to sweep someone out,” Denice said. “Cherish everyone, cherish all your loved ones, hug ‘em tight, and be safe.”