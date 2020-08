Newaygo County Need Help Finding Driver Who Hit Bicyclist

Newaygo County deputies need your help finding a driver who hit and seriously injured a bicyclist Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the biker was hit just after noon at South Chestnut Avenue and East 40th Street.

They say the suspect drove away after hitting the biker, who had serious injuries.

If you have any information about the hit-and-run call the sheriff’s office at 231-689-7303 or Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.